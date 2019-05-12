Barbara "June" Irvin



Henderson, KY



Barbara "June" Irvin, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.



June was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of Airline Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and traveling with her family. Above all else she loved her grandchildren.



In addition to her parents Prentice and Clisty Cates, June was preceded in death by her 4 siblings: Patsy, Connie, Margaret, and Frank Cates.



She is survived by her husband Arthur O. Irvin of Henderson, KY; daughter Stacie Walker of Henderson, KY; sons Rick Richmond and his wife Amanda of Henderson, KY and Tim Richmond and his wife Sherri of Henderson, KY; brothers Doris Cates of Henderson, KY and David Cates of Washington; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.



Relatives and friends are invited to June's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.