Barbara Jean Gish
Henderson - Barbara Jean Gish, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born in Henderson on April 13, 1937 to Howard and Georgia (Myers) Hicks.
Barbara was a 1954 graduate of Niagara High School and a longtime member and Sunday school teacher at Bellfield Baptist Church. She had worked at the Hosiery Mill and retired from Aeroquip Corporation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Gish; and sisters, Phyllis Givens and Pam Bowers.
She is survived by son, Matt Gish and wife, Laura of Niagara; grandsons, Seth Gish and Ethan Gish, both of Niagara; sisters, Linda Hallmark of Niagara and Janet Nunotani of Mililani, HI; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at Bellfield Baptist Church in Henderson with Bro. Glen Morris.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
Pallbearers will be Neal Cantley, Tony Rutledge, Tim Griffin, Billy Bridges, Seth Gish and Ethan Gish.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice or Bellfield Baptist Church.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019