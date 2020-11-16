Barbara Lancaster
Sebree - Barbara Jo (McCurry) Lancaster, 73, of Sebree, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Henderson on January 21, 1947 to the late Joe Nelson and Alyene (Ashby) McCurry.
Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by 1 sister Martha Jean Cooksey.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Randy Corbett, 1 son Tony Cleveland of Sebree, 3 grandchildren Jake Cleveland (Ashli Daniel), Gracen Cleveland, Whitney Meredith (Jeremy), 4 great-grandchildren Axel Cleveland, Jaxon Buchanan, Anthony King, Shauna King, 1 brother Johnny McCurry (Terri) of Madisonville, nieces and nephews: George Cooksey, Jerimiah Cooksey, Robin Morck (Dan), Kelly Bearden (Clint), and Ben McCurry (Kayla).
Services will be Private.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Dr. Bob Hardison will officiate.
Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Breaking Bread Ministries PO Box 1821 Madisonville, KY 42431.
