1/1
Barbara Lancaster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lancaster

Sebree - Barbara Jo (McCurry) Lancaster, 73, of Sebree, passed away Saturday November 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Henderson on January 21, 1947 to the late Joe Nelson and Alyene (Ashby) McCurry.

Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by 1 sister Martha Jean Cooksey.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years Randy Corbett, 1 son Tony Cleveland of Sebree, 3 grandchildren Jake Cleveland (Ashli Daniel), Gracen Cleveland, Whitney Meredith (Jeremy), 4 great-grandchildren Axel Cleveland, Jaxon Buchanan, Anthony King, Shauna King, 1 brother Johnny McCurry (Terri) of Madisonville, nieces and nephews: George Cooksey, Jerimiah Cooksey, Robin Morck (Dan), Kelly Bearden (Clint), and Ben McCurry (Kayla).

Services will be Private.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Dr. Bob Hardison will officiate.

Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Breaking Bread Ministries PO Box 1821 Madisonville, KY 42431.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tomblinson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved