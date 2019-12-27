|
|
Barbara M. Hancock
Henderson, KY - Barbara M. Hancock, age 82, of Henderson, KY, went to be with the Lord at 8:38 a.m., December 27, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.
Barbara was a crossing guard with the Henderson Police Department for many years. She loved children and enjoyed working with them as an aide at Riverview School for many years as well. Barbara loved the Lord and was an active member of Airline Baptist Church. Barbara was a beloved wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, Anderson and Mary Hibbard, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Archie Hancock and daughters Mary Polley and Sheila Hancock.
Barbara is survived by her loving daughter Selina Vowels and her husband Danny of Henderson, KY; and her niece April Trent and her nephew Neil Trent both of Boonville, IN.
Relatives and friends are invited to Barbara's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Smith Mills Cemetery in Smith Mills, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019