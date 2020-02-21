Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry L. Schneider Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry L. Schneider Sr. Obituary
Barry L. Schneider, Sr., 70, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Barry owned and operated Schneider Farms and Excavating. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a Kentucky Colonel. Barry enjoyed attending tractor shows with his family and loved Christmas. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.H. "Bill" Schneider and Henrietta Bridwell Schneider; one brother, Paul W. Schneider; and two infant brothers, Jerome Mel Schneider and Mark Anthony Schneider.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen Moseley Schneider; two daughters, Ann Phelps of Henderson, Kentucky, and Dana Glass and her husband, Josh, of Damascus, Arkansas; one son, Barry L. Schneider, Jr., and his wife, Laurie, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Karen Ann Morris and her husband, Donnie, of Henderson, Kentucky; four brothers, Dennis R. Schneider and his wife, Nancy, Randy J. Schneider, Gary G. Schneider, and Jerel L. Schneider, all of Henderson, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at noon Monday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and until 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Barry L. Schneider, Jr., Shane Morris, Josh Glass, Dennis R. Schneider, Matthew Winstead, and Jacob Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Cleveland, Dorris Edward Givens, and Earl King.

Online condolences may be made at

www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -