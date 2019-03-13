|
Benjamin F. Brinkley
Sturgis, KY
Benjamin F. Brinkley, 91 of Sturgis, KY passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Velma Dempsey Brinkley; 3 children, Suzanne Simpson, Barry Brinkley, and Lana Quinton; 6 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. The service will be 11AM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Rev. Victor Hassell, Rev. Noah Quinton, and Rev. Ronald Burkins will officiate. The burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery near Blackford, KY. The visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and 9AM until service time on Friday at the church.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 13, 2019
