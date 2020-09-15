Bennie HarveyHenderson - Bennie Harvey was born March 18, 1931 to Starling and Mary Harvey in Henderson, KY.He was affectionately known as "Uncle" to all his nieces and nephews. He was known for teasing all the little children.He was well known in the tri-state area for refereeing at area basketball games. He was the first African American to referee a basketball game at the state tournament in Lexington, KY. He retired from Inland Container in Evansville, IN.He was preceded in death by his father and mother Starling and Mary Harvey, his son Bernard Harvey, and his daughter Lisa Langley.He leaves behind his companion of 55 years Juanita Cabell who was also his caregiver; his daughters: Teresa Fellows of Lexington, KY, Kassandra (Scottie) Spicey of Waverly, TN; a sister Dorothy Stone of Henderson, KY; Eight grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.Services will be Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at noon at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel in Evansville, IN. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time. Due to COVID- 19, face masks/coverings are required, and social distancing will be practiced.