1/1
Bennie Harvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie Harvey

Henderson - Bennie Harvey was born March 18, 1931 to Starling and Mary Harvey in Henderson, KY.

He was affectionately known as "Uncle" to all his nieces and nephews. He was known for teasing all the little children.

He was well known in the tri-state area for refereeing at area basketball games. He was the first African American to referee a basketball game at the state tournament in Lexington, KY. He retired from Inland Container in Evansville, IN.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Starling and Mary Harvey, his son Bernard Harvey, and his daughter Lisa Langley.

He leaves behind his companion of 55 years Juanita Cabell who was also his caregiver; his daughters: Teresa Fellows of Lexington, KY, Kassandra (Scottie) Spicey of Waverly, TN; a sister Dorothy Stone of Henderson, KY; Eight grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at noon at R. Mason Brothers Memorial Chapel in Evansville, IN. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time. Due to COVID- 19, face masks/coverings are required, and social distancing will be practiced.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel
1322 Helm St
Henderson, KY 42420
(812)421-8692
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved