Bennie Mattingly

Morganfield - Bennie Welborn Mattingly, 88, passed away Monday September 14th at Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. Bennie was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years and mother of his children Dorothy Dean Mattingly, 1987, his granddaughter Megan Sheffer, 2003 and his daughter Sharon Sheffer, 2003. Also, preceding him in death was his father Arthur Mattingly, mother Margaret Mattingly and brothers Harvey and Waller Mattingly.



Bennie is survived by his daughter Judy (Wil) Wilhelm, Sturgis and son Mark (Traci) Mattingly, Morganfield; grandchildren Andy Wilhelm, Morganfield, Lynn (Renea) Wilhelm, Clay, Steve (Tammy)Wilhelm, Jacksonville, NC, David Wilhelm, Jacksonville, NC, Chris Wilhelm, Anaheim, CA, Ben Wilhelm, Louisville, Ann (Mark) Garrison, Lexington, Kyle (Morgan) Mattingly and Katelyn Mattingly all of Morganfield, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.



He is also survived by brothers Ray Mattingly, Morganfield, Marshall (Jackie) Mattingly of Webster Springs, West Virginia, and 1 sister Barbara (Raymond) Cornwell, Morganfield, and several nieces and nephews.



Bennie was also preceded in death by his 2nd wife Martha Dean Mattingly and stepsons Mike Thompson and Johnny Gail Thompson.



He is survived by a stepson Davy Jo (Becky) Thompson and 7 step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.



Bennie was employed at P'Pools Auto Supply for many years before retiring just to work at Old National Bank, GRITS and oversaw Odd Fellows Cemetery for years. Bennie was presently employed as transportation driver for Ben's Place.



Bennie was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church in Morganfield. He was commissioned the honor of Kentucky Colonel in 2003 and Morganfield Citizen of the Year in 2005 for his years of volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity.



Funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday 9/22/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Bro Bill Lindsey and Bro Ron Gish will officiate.



Visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday and 9 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers donations can be given to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420 or Ben's Place 1395 US Hwy 60W, Morganfield, KY 42437.









