Bernard Gerald Greenwell
Bernard Gerald Greenwell, age 83 of Uniontown Ky, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, at Methodist Hospital in Henderson KY. He was born December 26, 1935, to the late William Sylvester and Mary Regina Clements Greenwell. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Vincent Academy. Gerald was a lifelong Union County Farmer. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and a Third Degree member of the Uniontown Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in Texas and New York. He was preceded in death by his his son , Gary Willam Greenwell; 3 sisters, Charlotte and Jo Ann Greenwell and Helen Dean Thomas; brothers Billy Don and Tommy Greenwell. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Welge Greenwell.; 3 daughters, Karen Berry and husband Mark of Smith Mills, KY, Kim Prendeville and husband Michael of Tallahassee, FL. & Kelly Duckworth and husband Michael of Uniontown, KY; 1 son, Greg Greenwell and wife Camille of Morganfield, KY; 13 grandchildren, Zach and Ashley Berry; Tyler, Lauren and Audrey Greenwell; Katie,Michael, William, Alexander and Patrick Prendeville; Isabelle,Luke and Aiden Duckworth and expecting 1 great grandchild in May; 2 sisters, Patsy Whitaker of Carmel, IN and Marie Guillerman of Mt. Washington, KY. Visitation from 8:30 am to 10:30am this Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Funeral Mass follows at 11am at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown, KY, with Father Randy Howard officiating. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St Agnes Catholic Church and St Agnes Parish Hall Building fund.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 15, 2019