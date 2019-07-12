|
|
Bertha Moore, 78, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019.
She was born April 23, 1941, in Drakesboro, Kentucky, to the late Floyd and Georgia Smith. Bertha enjoyed cooking, collecting and making jewelry, and loved angels. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, David Smith, Edward Smith and L.G. Smith.
Survivors include one sister, Daisy Smith of Henderson, Kentucky; two children, Elizabeth Yatsko and her husband, Jeff, of Arkansas City, Kansas, and Floyd Moore and his wife, Shelly, of Henderson, Kentucky; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday (today) at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Grove Cemetery in Browder, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be made at
www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on July 12, 2019