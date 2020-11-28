1/
Beryl Ruth Thompson
Beryl Ruth Thompson

Cairo - Beryl Ruth Thompson, 78 of Cairo passed away November 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Beryl was born in Cairo to the late Russel Bertyn and Beryl Christine (Dixon) Arnett.

She was a member of Cairo United Methodist Church; loved music, and singing, and recording music.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Jackie Thompson, her son Michael Thompson and her sisters Frances Kyle and Bessie Ellis and her brothers Maurice Arnett and Joe Arnett.

Beryl is survived by her children Shannon Axton of Cairo and Mark Thompson (Marcia) of Mt. Pleasant Tennessee; grandchildren Wayne Axton and Courtney Axton (Andrew Buscemi); her sister Marie Powell (Eugene) of Henderson; Step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery with Pastor John Choi officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Cairo United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
