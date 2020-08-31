Bessie Laird
Henderson - Bessie M. Laird, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:21 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Bessie enjoyed life and loved her family. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Melton and Elva Thompson, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Edward Newman "Rufus" Laird, and her son Charles Michael Laird. She is survived by daughter Debra Laird of Henderson, KY; son Glenn Laird and his wife Patty of Henderson, KY; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bessie's graveside service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Chaplain John Brumfield will officiate. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
