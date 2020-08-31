1/1
Bessie Laird
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Laird

Henderson - Bessie M. Laird, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 9:21 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Bessie enjoyed life and loved her family. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Melton and Elva Thompson, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Edward Newman "Rufus" Laird, and her son Charles Michael Laird. She is survived by daughter Debra Laird of Henderson, KY; son Glenn Laird and his wife Patty of Henderson, KY; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bessie's graveside service on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Chaplain John Brumfield will officiate. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benton-Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved