Bessie Naomi Vaughn
Bessie Naomi Vaughn

Smith Mills Kentucky - Bessie Naomi Vaughn, 94 of Smith Mills, Kentucky passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Oakridge Retirement Center in Madisonville, Kentucky.

She was born to Gilbert A. and Mary B. Hollifield on June 5, 1926 in Smith Mills Kentucky.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Jessie Eugene Vaughn, and her siblings Dorothy Hollifield Alves and John Hollifield.

Mrs. Vaughn was a lifetime member of Belleview United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time serving her church, hosting family gatherings, gardening, canning, and making herself available for outings with friends on a moment's notice.

She is survived by her son Kenneth (Ann) Vaughn of Madisonville Kentucky; grandson Mason (Ashley) Vaughn of Columbus Ohio; granddaughter by heart., Cary Fisher (David) Hicks Island Kentucky; great grandsons Hayden Vaughn of Columbus Ohio and Fisher and Wallace Hicks of Island Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday November 14, 2020 at Belleview United Methodist Church in Smith Mills with burial to follow in Smith Mills Cemetery. Pastor Steve Hale will officiate.

Visitation will be on 9:00 AM until service time Saturday at the church.

Pallbearers will be Mason Vaughn, Cary Hick, David Hicks, Matt Sellers, William Powell, and Mark Powell.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Belleview United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
