Bessie "Maggie" Perrin
Sebree Ky. - Bessie "Maggie" Perrin 99 of Sebree, Kentucky passed away October 28, 2020 at Colonial Terrace Nursing Home.
Bessie was born in Henderson County to the late Finis and Velma Berry. She was a member of 1st Christian Church and was an office manager for West Kentucky Gas.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st Husband TG Robards Sr.; second husband Kenneth Perrin; daughter Yvette Owen; sisters Noretta Cristy and Helen Chamberlain and a grandson Rusty Owen.
She is survived by her children Thomas Robards (Sheila) of Sebree Kentucky and Paula Ruddle (Gary) of Columbus Indiana ; Step children Judy Tompkins (Mike) of Slaughters Kentucky and Danny Perrin of Florida ; grandchildren Cris Owen, Kathy Noteboom (Dana), Kim McCully, Travis Robards and Josh Robards (Magon); great grandchildren Ashley Owen, Leslie Owen, Carner Noteboom, Karli Robards and Hannah Robards and a niece Ann Marsh.
Funeral Services will be private Saturday October 31, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree Kentucky. Rev. Bill Anderson will officiate with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Travis Robards, Josh Robards, Brice Marsh and Matt Corbitt.
Expressions of sympathy may made to 1st Christian church in Sebree.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com