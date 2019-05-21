Services
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmont Cemetery
Henderson, KY
View Map
Resources
Bethel G. Killman, 100, of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Hampton Oaks Health Campus. He was born on March 17, 1919 in Webster County, Kentucky, the son of the late Bud Killman and Gertrude (Langston) Killman. Bethel was a retired journeyman welder for the Naval Ordinance Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, was also a former government inspector at Swift Packing Company in Evansville, Indiana and had worked at a factory in Henderson, Kentucky. He served his country in WW II as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Bethel was a member of the Beechmont Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel, was a member of the Valley Station Lodge # 511 F & AM and also a member of the Shrine Club. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy May Killman in 1970; his companion of 25 years, Thelma Cathcart on Sept. 4, 2018; a son, David Killman and two sisters, Mary Lou Clement and Ethel Maude Casey. Survivors include thjree sons, Owen Killman (Anita) of Havana, Florida, Mark Killman (Marsha) of Mt. Washington, Kentucky and Tim Killman of Shively, Kentucky; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; Thelma Cathcart's children that were like his own including, Rick Cathcart (Kathy), Debra Bess (Steve) and Lori Smith (Melvin) and also his grandchildren with Thelma, Sean Hall, Melissa and Lucy Cathcart, Casey and Noah Smith and great granddaughter, Lola Hall. Funeral Service: 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Collins Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am (est) on Wednesday, May 22, 20191 at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky. Memorial Contributions may be in to Honor Flight for Veterans c/o Collins Funeral Home or mail directly to Honor Flight, Inc., 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Gleaner on May 21, 2019
