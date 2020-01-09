|
|
Bettie Blalock Gravette
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Bettie Blalock Gravette, 83, of Henderson, Kentucky, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was a member of First Baptist Church. Bettie loved family and being a wife, mother, and especially grandmother. She was a graduate of Murray State University where she received her degree in home economics. Bettie was a member of Jr. Mary Lynn's Club and Jr. Civic Club. She loved her work as an interior designer and her clients. Bettie and her husband, Don, played in Bridge Club with their special friends for more than 40 years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Parvin and Ina Mae Blalock; and her siblings, Murrelle Hughes, Opal Howard, Martha Jane Stewart, Nelson Blalock, Ann Eva Maddox, Max Blalock, Joe Blalock, Janice Miller, and Rachel Solomon.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald Gravette; three children, Steven Gravette and his wife, Allyson, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Melissa Meuth and her husband, Chris, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Paul Gravette and his wife, Leigh Ann, of Nashville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Connor Gravette, Emily Gravette, Christopher Meuth, Max Meuth, Rhodes Gravette, Banks Gravette, and Vance Gravette; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Alan Chamness will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or the Parvin and Ina Blalock Memorial Scholarship at Murray State University, Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, Kentucky 42071-3441.
The family wishes to express gratitude to neighbors Jim and Kay Ellis, Dr. Scott Watkins, and the staff of St. Anthony's Hospice and Redbanks Nursing Home for the care they provided Bettie.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020