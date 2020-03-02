|
Bettie J. Deibler
Sturgis - Bettie J. Deibler, age 82 of Sturgis, KY died Monday 3/2/2020 at Trascendent Healthcare in Boonville, IN. She was born Oct 12, 1937 in Sturgis, KY to Milburn and Hattie Cowan. She was a member of Dekoven Baptist Church. Bettie was an avid reader and liked crosswords. She enjoyed quilting and cooking as well as dollmaking. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Harold Deibler.and a daughter Sarah Jane.
Survivors include: 5 sons; Geoffrey Deibler & Windy of Morganfield, KY., John Deibler & Leann of Sturgis, KY., Harold Deibler II & Kalva of Morganfield, KY., Jed Deibler & Jill of Spotsville, KY. and Jim Deibler & Stacy of Haubstadt, IN. 14 Grandchildren20 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 PM Thursday March 5, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Rev Chris Reynolds will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and 11 AM until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery near Sturgis, KY.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020