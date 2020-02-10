|
Betty "Jeannie" Davis
Morganfield, KY - Betty "Jeannie" Davis, age 73 of Morganfield, KY passed away Monday 2/10/2020 at her home. She was a homemaker, loving mother, spouse and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Joe & Betty Tapp; sister Shelia Risinger; infant sister Rebecca Tapp. Survivors include her husband of 55 years Pat Davis of Morganfield; 2 daughters Tracey & Greg Moore of Hopkinsville, KY & Jenny Davis of Morganfield; 2 sons Matthew Davis of Morganfield & Joe Pat Davis of St. Louis, MO; 9 GrandchildrenRyan Morgan, Davis Moore, Travis Steward, Daniel Steward, Emily Davis, Anna Moore, Audrey Davis, Mallory Brewer, Jacob Raisor; 4 sisters Zona Overfield of Waverly, KY, Karen White of Booneville, IN, Mary Ellen McCullough of Evansville, IN & Tammy Barron of Uniontown, KY; 1 brother Danny Joe Tapp of Sturgis, KY; Several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 AM Thursday 2/13/20 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Bro Bill Lindsey will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and 9 AM until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 19, 2020