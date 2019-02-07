Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Gibbs


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Gibbs Obituary
Betty Jean Gibbs

Henderson KY

Betty Jean (Oldham) Gibbs 69 of Henderson went to be with the Lord February 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1949 in Newport Rhode Island to the late Edgar Oldham and Mary Lamothe .

She retired from K-Mart to become a full time Granny. Betty opened her doors to everyone she met. She always gave even when it was her last.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters Dora Hutchinson and Kathy Gibson.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Donnie Gene Gibbs of Henderson; Son Hubert Grounds Jr.; Daughters Christy Johnson and her husband Terrance and Cheryl Jones and her husband Derrick all of Henderson; Grandchildren Jon, Brittany, Larry III, Corey, Heather, Caitlin, Elisabeth, Nisha and Daxton; Great Grand kids Lydia, Drake, Jaxon, Tesla, Hayden, Mackenzie, Mason, Mikey, Caylee, Corey Jr., Jesse and Julian; Her Fur babies Abby, Tootie Bell and Buddy; along with her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and beloved Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church family.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday February 9, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Brother Zack Palen officiating. Visitation will be 4:00- 8:00 PM Friday February 8, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and on Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfunealhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now