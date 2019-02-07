|
|
Betty Jean Gibbs
Henderson KY
Betty Jean (Oldham) Gibbs 69 of Henderson went to be with the Lord February 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1949 in Newport Rhode Island to the late Edgar Oldham and Mary Lamothe .
She retired from K-Mart to become a full time Granny. Betty opened her doors to everyone she met. She always gave even when it was her last.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her two sisters Dora Hutchinson and Kathy Gibson.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Donnie Gene Gibbs of Henderson; Son Hubert Grounds Jr.; Daughters Christy Johnson and her husband Terrance and Cheryl Jones and her husband Derrick all of Henderson; Grandchildren Jon, Brittany, Larry III, Corey, Heather, Caitlin, Elisabeth, Nisha and Daxton; Great Grand kids Lydia, Drake, Jaxon, Tesla, Hayden, Mackenzie, Mason, Mikey, Caylee, Corey Jr., Jesse and Julian; Her Fur babies Abby, Tootie Bell and Buddy; along with her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and beloved Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church family.
Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday February 9, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Brother Zack Palen officiating. Visitation will be 4:00- 8:00 PM Friday February 8, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson and on Saturday 9:00 AM until service time at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfunealhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019