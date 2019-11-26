Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. (Peak) Gower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. (Peak) Gower Obituary
Betty J. (Peak) Gower

Henderson - Betty J. (Peak) Gower, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.

She was born in Alvey, KY on May 1, 1937 to the late Thomas Earl and Monnie Loraine (Trosper) Peak. She graduated from Barret Manual Training High School in 1955 and from Lockyear Business College in 1957 with an associate degree in business. She was retired as the assistant office manager for Ridley Buick Pointiac.

She attended Immanuel Baptist Temple, Watson Lane Baptist Church and Zion Baptist Church. She was very active in church and loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel with her husband and would often take trips across the United States. She enjoyed boating and fishing at Lake Barkley and working with flowers in her garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Wayne Gower.

She is survived by her children, Bobby G. Poole, Jr. and wife, Yvette of Henderson and Richard A. Poole of Evansville; brothers, Ronald W. Peak and David R. Peak, both of Henderson; grandchildren, John T. Poole of Henderson and Keith A. Poole of Evansville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Dr. Marcus Daly.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Saturday, November 30 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -