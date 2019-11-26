|
Betty J. (Peak) Gower
Henderson - Betty J. (Peak) Gower, 82, of Henderson, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
She was born in Alvey, KY on May 1, 1937 to the late Thomas Earl and Monnie Loraine (Trosper) Peak. She graduated from Barret Manual Training High School in 1955 and from Lockyear Business College in 1957 with an associate degree in business. She was retired as the assistant office manager for Ridley Buick Pointiac.
She attended Immanuel Baptist Temple, Watson Lane Baptist Church and Zion Baptist Church. She was very active in church and loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel with her husband and would often take trips across the United States. She enjoyed boating and fishing at Lake Barkley and working with flowers in her garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Wayne Gower.
She is survived by her children, Bobby G. Poole, Jr. and wife, Yvette of Henderson and Richard A. Poole of Evansville; brothers, Ronald W. Peak and David R. Peak, both of Henderson; grandchildren, John T. Poole of Henderson and Keith A. Poole of Evansville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Dr. Marcus Daly.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 29 from 5 - 7 p.m. and on Saturday, November 30 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour, both at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019