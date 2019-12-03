|
Betty Jean Fitzgerrel
Reed, KY - Betty Jean Fitzgerrel, age 82, of Reed, KY, passed away at 8:30 a.m.,December 2, 2019 at her home.
Betty worked at Gibbs Die Casting for more than 25 years before retiring. When she was younger she enjoyed sewing. She loved traveling to national parks and camping.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Jessie Morris, her husband Jim Fitzgerrel, and 2 sons David Allen Fitzgerrel and Edward Ray Fitzgerrel.
She is survived by her 2 daughters Sharon Fitzgerrel and Lisa Pippin both of Reed, KY; 4 sons: Richard Fitzgerrel (Debbie) of Reed, KY, Timmy Fitzgerrel (Angel) of Reed, KY, Michael Fitzgerrel (Stacey) of Henderson, KY, and Keith Fitzgerrel of Corydon, KY; 2 sisters Ruth James of Albion, IL and Rita Pearson of Henderson, KY; 2 brothers Butch Morris of Albion, IL and Mac Morris (Liz) of Higleah, FL; 7 grandchildren: David Fitzgerrel, Danny Fitzgerrel, Nathan Pippin, Brandon Fitzgerrel, Amber Thompson, Whitney Sagez, and Ashley Marino; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Betty's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
