Betty Knight
Henderson - Betty Knight, age 77, of Henderson, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
Betty worked with the Henderson County School System; she touched the lives of her 2nd grade students at Robards Elementary in her more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed playing bridge and babysitting her grand-dogs.
In addition to her parents, L.B. and Cordelia Pullum, Betty is preceded in death by her husband of almost 40 years, Robert Thomas Knight.
Betty is survived by her children Angelia Knight Mascaro (David) of Henderson, KY and Michael Knight (Suzannah) of Louisville, KY; grandchildren: Kannon and Evelyn Butler, Kendall Knight, and Kaylen Mascaro; great grandchildren Jazmine, Lilliana, and Noah.
Relatives and friends are invited to Betty's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Tapp Life Celebration Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020