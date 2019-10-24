|
Betty M. Wells
Betty M Wells of Turlock Ca passed away Friday October 18, 2019. Betty was born in Evansville Indiana January 22, 1938, to John W. and Carthie M. Neveitt. One of her early jobs was selling movie tickets. This is where she meet her husband. In 1969 they moved their family to California. They settled in the central valley. She devoted her life to taking care of her family.
Betty was proceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, Neil F Wells. She leaves behind a loving family; son Bruce Wells (Tarri) of Le Grand; daughter Natalin Sehi of Turlock; son Steven Wells ( Lynn) of Mariposa. Grandchildren; Christopher Wells, Nathan Sehi, Sean Wells, David Wells, Melissa ( Wells) Davis, Brandon Sehi and Matthew Wells. Great Grandchildren; Rebekha Sehi, Matthew Sehi, Jaxson Wells and Eli Sehi. A sister Ann Reynolds of Henderson Kentucky. Diva her loving pet and companion.
There will be a private family service.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019