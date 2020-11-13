Betty Reed
Henderson - Betty Sue (Mayes) Reed, 67 of Henderson passed away November 12, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson.
She was born March 27, 1953 in Muhlenberg County to the late Jesse and Lorene Mayes.
Betty was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Roberta Collona and Corine Koonce; brothers, Frankie Mayes, Henry Mayes, Jesse Mayes and Buil Mayes.
She is survived by her life partner, Joe Ventimiglia; two sons, Richard Shofner and fiancé Kellie Powell, Matthew Shofner; siblings, Truman Mayes, Jewel Davis, Rosetta Stone (Thomas Eaden), Barbie Stanley and Virdie Wells; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Pastor Alan Ramsey will officiate with burial to follow at Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:30 AM-2:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
