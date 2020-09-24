Betty Sue McBride
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Betty Sue McBride, 85, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born March 24, 1935, in Henderson, Kentucky, to the late James William and Bertie Trent McBride. Betty lived her entire life in Henderson and worked in numerous insurance agencies over the years. She loved playing softball and was an avid UK basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Most importantly, Betty loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her aunt who raised her, Beatrice McBride; and her siblings, Harry Lee McBride, Ruth Marion Barron, James William McBride, Jr., and Anna Louise Fife.
Survivors include three sisters, June Cavanah, Jessie McBride, and Lois Swallows and her husband, Jerry, all of Henderson, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fernwood Cemetery. Father Larry McBride will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
