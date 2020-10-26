1/1
Betty Winstead
Betty Winstead

Poole, KY - Betty Jean Winstead 86, of Poole, KY passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY. She was a Homemaker and member of Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole, KY. She loved spending time with her family and loved road trips. She also loved gardening and canning food. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Joe Winstead, her brothers and sisters James Robert Pruitt, Lucille Minor, Mary Cleo Chandler and Wilsie Pruitt and one great grandson Mark Lynn II. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Bisping(Ty) of Sebree, KY; 4 grandchildren Susan Jones, Denny Bisping, Melinda Bisping and Ryan Martin; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Ron Hampton will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Tuesday and from 9am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY 42420. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com




Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
