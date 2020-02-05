|
|
Bettye Marie Hallmark Keach, 95, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
Bettye was born on October 3, 1924, to Annie Staples Hallmark and Hulbert Hallmark. She was known as "Baby Sis" to her brothers and sisters who all preceded her in death. On July 4, 1944, she married Warren "W.D." Keach and shared 66 years of married bliss until his death in 2010. She worked alongside W.D. in all his endeavors. They were blessed to have two sons, Warren "Buster" Keach and Stephen Daniel Keach.
Betty's children and grandchildren were her most pride and joy. She attended their ballgames, piano recitals, band contests, made costumes, and made sure they were where they were supposed to be. She often fixed hamburgers and spaghetti for all the young boys after they got off the school bus never knowing whether it was one or ten and all were welcomed with open arms.
She and W.D. instilled in them that truth, honesty, and helping your fellow man was a gift that each of them was given and should be given back. Bettye often states, "House work is not my favorite thing to do. I do it because I have to. Just give me the great outdoors that God has blessed us with."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Warren "W.D." Keach, who died September 8, 2010; one son, Warren "Buster" Keach, who died September 29, 2016; her parents, Hulbert and Annie Staples Hallmark; and all her siblings, Annabelle Carter, Mary Pitt, Lockie Hallmark, J.B. Hallmark, Waverly Hallmark, John Hallmark, Austin Hallmark, and George Hallmark.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Daniel Keach and his wife, Dixie, of Henderson, Kentucky; her daughter-in-law, Linda Keach of Owensboro, Kentucky; three grandsons, Stephen Warren Keach and his wife, Amberly, of Arnold, Missouri, Adam Logan Keach and his wife, Cherokee, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Aaron Clay Keach of Henderson, Kentucky; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Nathan Whisnant will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Stephen W. Keach, Adam L. Keach, Aaron C. Keach, Mason Keach, Mike Carter, Travis Young, Dale Baker, and Carl Grossman.
David McKechnie will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
The family would like to say thank you to Drs. David Watkins, Scott Watkins, Garah Wright, and the staff of St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center for their care during this time.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020