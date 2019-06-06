Beverly Kay Williams



Evansville, IN - Beverly Kay Williams, age 65, of Evansville, IN, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home.



Beverly was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. You could always find her shopping at Walmart or playing games on her phone; Facebook Farmville was one of her favorites. Beverly loved all the holidays, but Christmas was her absolute favorite. Her collection of Christmas decorations was vast. She enjoyed going on vacation to Tennessee and Florida. She didn't like to travel but she loved the destination. Her children will always remember as their beautiful, perfect mother.



In addition to her parents Harold and Arttie Nash, Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Kay Durbin, and her brother Darrell Hayes.



She is survived by her husband of 41 years Robert Amos Williams of Evansville, IN; 3 daughters: Rhonda Jacqueline Scarbrough and husband David of Henderson, KY, Violet Marie Teague and husband Joseph of Evansville, IN, Cynthia Nicole Wadsworth of Evansville, IN; 2 sisters: Brenda Mayes and Tammy Wallenfang both of Evansville, IN; 6 grandchildren: Cody Gower, Mercedes Smith, LeAndra Teague, Sierra Teague, Alexis Barker, Katelyn Wadsworth; 5 great- grandchildren: Chase Gower, Kassidy Teague, Titan Langston, Kash Postin, Travis Gower; nephews Michael Proctor and T.J. Williams; and one small maltese "Bubba".



Relatives and friends are invited to Beverly's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home in Henderson, KY again on Friday from 9:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Brother Mark Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Hebbardsbille, KY.



Pallbearers will be Joe Teague, Teddy Williams, Joshua Jaillette, Je'Corey Mays, Devin Boeke, and Corey Gish.



