Evansville - Bill W. Corbett, 88, of Evansville, IN passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born November 28, 1930 in Sebree, KY to the late Joe Corbett and Tina (Knight) Corbett Allgood.
A 1948 graduate of Central High School, Bill served in Korea and was privileged to go on Honor Flight #9 in 2018. He was a member of Zion UCC and Rizpah Shriners. He owned and operated Corbett Electric and Bufco Construction. Bill was one of the founders of the Tri-State Independent Electrical Contractors Association.
Bill was a unique, free spirit who overcame much adversity in his youth. This, along with his deep faith, led to a passion for helping others in need. His diverse interests included horses, Amish buggies, wagon trains, cattle farming, antique collecting, camping and reading. He obtained his pilot's license and loved flying and traveling. His curious nature led him on many trips across America and to several countries. He and Cindy were members of the Southern Indiana Motorcyclists Association. For many years, he transported Santa in his carriage in the Henderson Christmas Parade. His most precious times were those spent with family and friends. He longed for an old fashioned, simple way of life.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years Cindy (Wilson) Corbett and beloved children, Mark (Ronda) Corbett and Becky (Tom) Miller. Also surviving are: sister, Barbara Jo (Don) Mills; granddaughters, Jessica (Jason) McCord, Kristen (Jake) Kuhn, Lesley (Jeremy) Buley, and Brittney Miller; great-grandchildren, Carter McCord, Alta and Laila Kuhn, and Jesse and Hattie Buley; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Newman and James; and sisters, Edith and Jeanette.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Alexander North Chapel officiated by Pastor Elisabeth Baer with military burial to follow in Alexander Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Alexander North Chapel, and, on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion UCC 415 N.W. 5th Street Evansville, IN 47708. Condolences may be made online at www.alexandernorthchapel.com
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019