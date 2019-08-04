|
Billie Jo "B.J." Henderson Corbell
Henderson - B.J. Corbell, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 4:29 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by the love of her family and under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
In addition to her mother, Pearl Henderson, B.J. was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Corbell, and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Corbell Phillips and her husband Robert of Evansville, IN; son, Eric Corbell of Henderson, KY; grandchildren: Kevin Corbell Bryant and his wife Kelli, Christian Corbell, Cameron Corbell, and Erin Corbell; and great grandson, Braxton Bryant.
A private family funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church with Dr. Chuck Summers officiating. Burial will follow at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Frist Christian Church and/or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 4, 2019