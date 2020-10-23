Billy Joe Faulkner
Henderson, KY - Billy Joe Faulkner, age 89, of Henderson, KY, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN.
In addition to his parents Clarence and Vera Faulkner, Billy was preceded in death by his sisters Nancy Bentley and Beverly Webster.
Billy was an Air Force Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He retired from the Henderson Post Office after 33 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte Faulkner of Henderson, KY; daughter Donna Jeanette Majors (Wayne) of Henderson, KY; 2 sons Michael Faulkner of Henderson, KY and Timothy Faulkner (Tammy) of Boonville, IN; and 4 grandchildren: Lance Woodard, Cole Faulkner, Alyssia Faulkner, and Owen Faulkner.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY where full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com
.