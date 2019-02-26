Services
BILLY JOE FULKERSON

CORYDON, KENTUCKY

Billy Joe Fulkerson, 74, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lucille Craddock Fulkerson; and one sister, Helen Jones.

Survivors include three brothers, Harold Fulkerson and Carroll Fulkerson, both of Henderson, Kentucky, and Jackie Fulkerson of Dixon, Kentucky; his companion, Mildred Mackey and her grandchildren of Corydon, Kentucky; nieces and nephews.

There will be no service or visitation.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 26, 2019
