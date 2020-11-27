1/
Billy Joe Glassco
Billy Joe Glassco

Sebree, Kentucky - Billy Joe Glassco, 60, of Sebree, passed away Thursday November 26, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center.

He was born in Henderson on May 18, 1960 to the late William Negley and Brunette (Brooks) Glassco.

Billy was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and also enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 brother Donald Ray Glassco.

Survivors include 3 daughters Tabatha Hernandez of Madisonville, Stephanie Tillman of Irvington, Alabama, Billie Marie Glassco of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, 6 siblings Diana Wheatley of Sebree, Peggy O'Nan of Henderson, Carolyn Sue Burton of Dixon, Danny Lee Glassco of Sebree, James Negley Glassco of Sebree, Shelia Kay Bradley (John) of Poole, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, granddog Mona, several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
