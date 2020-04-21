|
Billy Joe Watson
Morganfield - Billy Joe Watson (86) of Morganfield, Kentucky went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19th, 2020 in Murfreesboro, TN after a lengthy illness. Billy Joe Watson was the son of the late Charles H. Watson and Lillian M. Watson. Bill graduated from Morganfield High School in 1951 and immediately thereafter enlisted in the United States Navy where he retired in 1971 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after serving 20 years including a tour in Vietnam. Upon his retirement Bill moved his family to Camarillo, California where he then went on to retire from another 20 years of civil service with the Federal Government.
Bill was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 49 years, Ann Watson, in 2001. Bill is survived by his son, Greg Watson (Chettra) of Beaverton, OR; and his daughter, Melinda Bourdon, of Murfreesboro, TN. Two Granddaughters, Jessica Campbell (Donald) of Murfreesboro, TN and Evelyn Watson, of Beaverton, OR and two Great-Grandson's, Noah Bourdon and Nate Campbell, both of Murfreesboro, TN.
Bill is survived by his two brothers, Charles Watson (Peggy) of Chicago, IL and Bobby Watson (MaryJane) of Morganfield, KY along with one sister, Linda Steven (Jack) of Henshaw, KY. Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by sisters Martha Dean Thompson-Mattingly (Benny) of Morganfield, KY and Barbara Ferrell (Bob) of Mt. Vernon, IN.
Bill was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Camarillo, CA and First Baptist Church of Morganfield, KY where he served as a Deacon and on numerous boards and committee positions serving the church. Bill loved to fish and spend time with his family. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodger fan that enjoyed going to games with family and friends when he was in California. Bill loved to travel but no place was more important to him than his Old Kentucky Home.
Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in his name to your local hospice organization, or the at
*In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private*
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020