Billy Parrish
Robards Ky - Billy Wayne Parrish, 84 of Robards, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.
Billy was born on April 19, 1935 in Webster County to the late Ernest and LeOma Parrish, Billy was successful at all he set his mind to. He worked for Sterling Brewery for thirty-five years and then was with Henderson Community Hospital until his retirement at age 63. Billy was also a farmer and raised tobacco until he was 75. He was the hardest worker and best provider to his family. He was Kentucky Colonel, a lifetime member of the Dixon chapter of the Masons and attended Shady Grove General Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Tanna Rae Brown, his sisters, Majorie Price, Ernestine Mooney, Jewell Mooney, and his brother and best friend, Frank Maurice Parrish of Mt. Vernon, In.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anna Catherine (Winstead), his children Robin Bassett (George) of Hebbardsville, Ky, and Rodney Parrish of Southampton, NY, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Billy is also survived by his sister, JoAnne Hobgood (Jim) of Robards, KY and several nieces and nephews. Billy was especially close to his nephew and friend, Jimmy Mooney of Dixon, KY.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral home in Henderson. Brother Dean Esarey will officiate with burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM Monday December 30, 2019 and on Tuesday 11:00 AM until services time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shady Grove General Baptist Church
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019