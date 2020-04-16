|
Billy Rich
Henderson, KY - Billy D. Rich, 82, Henderson formerly of Sturgis, Kentucky, died at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Son of Claude and Rose Rich, Bill was born on September 21, 1937 in Clay, Kentucky and graduated from Clay High School in 1954. Throughout his career, he worked as a sales manager for Mason Waller Motor Co., C & C Ford, and L & B Motors, all in Sturgis. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mike, who died in 1985; his wife, Betty Sue, who died in 2008; two brothers, Delmar "Buster" Rich and Gus Rich; and three sisters, Thelma Adams, Charlene Bryant, and Lou Syers.
He is survived by one son, Kent Rich of Henderson, one daughter, Susie Rich of Raleigh, North Carolina, and one daughter-in-law, Kerrie Rich Duncan of Sturgis; two brothers, Darrel and Kenneth, and one sister, Lois Galbraith; six grandchildren, Meghan Rich Linville, Mallorie Rich Mauldin, Kirk Michael Rich, Nicolas Rich, Matthew Shaw, and Samantha Shaw; and one great-granddaughter, Journey Linville. Due to COVID-19 health and security measures, the service will be private. A private burial will be held at Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis on Friday, April 17. Rev. Jeff Bullock will officiate. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to : donate.lls.org.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020