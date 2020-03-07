|
|
Billy Young
Henderson - Billy Gene Young, 86 of Henderson passed away March 6, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.
He was born in Henderson to the late Joseph Wilburn Young and Nannie Sue (Bond) Marks. Billy was a member of Advance Baptist and Zion Baptist Church; a Veteran of the US Army and retired from Whirlpool.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Arnold Young, Faye Young and Charlene Ofstedahl and a son in law Forest Turner Jr.
Billy his survived by his loving wife Shirley Jean Young; his children Julie Armstrong (Chuck) of Evansville In. and Luann Martin (Steve) of Henderson; grandchildren Andrew Martin (Matt), John Turner, Zach Martin, Sarah Jenkins (Cordaro), Luke Turner Alyssa, Elizabeth Lee (Kody) and David Armstrong; great grandchildren Ben Bolin, Meadow Martin and Ansel Jekins and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM- 6:00 PM Sunday March 8, 2020 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson Ky. and on Monday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Services will be 11:00 AM Monday with Brother Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
American Legion Worsham post #40 burial detail will conduct military services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Zion Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020