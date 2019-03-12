|
|
Bishop "J.R." Glenn,Jr.
Providence,KY
Bishop "J.R." Glenn Jr., 70, of Providence, KY formerly of Sebree, Ky, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville, KY.
J.R. was born November 30, 1948 in Henderson, KY to the late Bishop and Juanita Sims Glenn. He retired after 39 years from Alcan Aluminum in Sebree. J.R. also worked in Heating/AC and Plumbing and served as a Volunteer Firefighter for Sebree.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Glenn was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Gilbert, Son in Law, Floyd Breeden and Brother in Law, Art "Shag" Sallee.
J.R. is survived by his wife, Doris "Sissy" Glenn; two children, Michelle Breeden of Sturgis, KY, Brandon Lee Galbraith and Fiance', Kelsie Hale of Clay, KY; two step children, Susan Whitfield of Dixon, KY, Matthew Galbraith and wife Jamie of White Plains, KY; two brothers, Jimmy Glenn of TX, Clarence Glenn of Henderson, KY; one sister, Alice Sallee of Sebree, KY, 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019