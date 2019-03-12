Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bishop Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop Glenn Jr.


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bishop Glenn Jr. Obituary
Bishop "J.R." Glenn,Jr.

Providence,KY

Bishop "J.R." Glenn Jr., 70, of Providence, KY formerly of Sebree, Ky, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville, KY.

J.R. was born November 30, 1948 in Henderson, KY to the late Bishop and Juanita Sims Glenn. He retired after 39 years from Alcan Aluminum in Sebree. J.R. also worked in Heating/AC and Plumbing and served as a Volunteer Firefighter for Sebree.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Glenn was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Gilbert, Son in Law, Floyd Breeden and Brother in Law, Art "Shag" Sallee.

J.R. is survived by his wife, Doris "Sissy" Glenn; two children, Michelle Breeden of Sturgis, KY, Brandon Lee Galbraith and Fiance', Kelsie Hale of Clay, KY; two step children, Susan Whitfield of Dixon, KY, Matthew Galbraith and wife Jamie of White Plains, KY; two brothers, Jimmy Glenn of TX, Clarence Glenn of Henderson, KY; one sister, Alice Sallee of Sebree, KY, 8 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 7:00 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now