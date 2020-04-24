|
|
Blaise Augustine Cherwak
Morganfield - Infant Blaise Augustine Cherwak passed away Tuesday, April 21,2020 at Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital. He was born March 19, 2020 to George Francis (Gef) Cherwak II and Jade Katherine Cherwak (Ervin) of Nashville, TN. Blaise Augustine Cherwak was the baby we prayed for in so many ways and we feel honored that God chose us to be his earthly parents. Though we will never understand why he couldn't spend a lifetime with us, he taught us many lessons in the short time we had with him. On his last day on earth, he was able to meet his grandparents and crazy aunts and uncles. Everyone got to love on him and we got to hold him in our arms as he slowly, peacefully passed into the hands of the Father. Blaise has taught us to never take a single moment of this life for granted. We aren't guaranteed tomorrow and life is fragile and fleeting. Every single day we're given is a gift and we intend to spend the rest of our lives living as such. Fly high, our little angel. Survivors include:Parents: George Francis (Gef) Cherwak II and Jade Katherine Cherwak (Ervin) of Nashville, TN; Maternal Grandparents: Gary and Lisa Ervin of Boxville, KY; Paternal Grandmother: Debby Cherwak of Gulf Breeze, FL; Paternal Grandfather: Don Hester of West Palm Beach, FL; Great Grandparents: Bud and Marylyn Ervin of Boxville, KY. Blaise will be laid to rest Friday at the Ervin family cemetery in KY, right across the street from where Jade was raised. Fr. Tony Jones will officiate. It will be a private service with just family due to coronavirus. Once all the restrictions are lifted, we will do a celebration of life in Nashville where all are welcome.
Many have reached out asking what they can do for us. Blaise was born with a congenital heart defect and fought as fiercely as he could for as long as he could, so in lieu of flowers we ask only for donations to the Brett Boyer Foundation, in dedication to the Eternal Blaise Fund. www.thebrettboyerfoundation.org or The Brett Boyer Foundation , Attn: The Eternal Blaise Fund , PO Box 754 , Brentwood, TN 37024
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 29, 2020