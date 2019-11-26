|
Bobbie Nelson Haynes
Henderson - Bobbie Nelson Haynes, age 89, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 6:05 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Bobbie was a lifelong farmer raising corn, tobacco, livestock, hogs and cattle. She grew up working hard in the field with her father. Many times, she worked until she would fall asleep and fall off the ole wooden wagon. At the age of 9, she had her own team of mules that plowed the land. She married the love of her life Tanner Haynes in 1949 in Zion, KY. Together they had 2 children. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church since 1950 and played piano for longer than that. Bobbie was a member of Henderson County Homemaker since 1949. Her mother was an original founder of the club and they held several of the same offices of membership. She loved her hummingbirds and being outside with nature and all of the surrounding sounds. She enjoyed mowing and maintaining her yard and flowers, especially her peony bush that has been there for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents Emmett and Beulah Nelson, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband Tanner, her son Randy Haynes, and her sister Mary "Peg" Jones.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Clark and her husband Jerry of Rib Lake, WI; 5 grandchildren: Troy Haynes and his wife Becky of Henderson, KY, Jason Haynes and his wife Kelly of Henderson, KY, Nicholas Haynes and his wife Jamie of Owensboro, KY, Ryan Clark and his wife Eva of North Dakota, and Shawn Clark and wife Megan of Wisconsin; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bobbie's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and again on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. November 30, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Russell Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, and Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
