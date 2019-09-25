Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
Bobby D. Marlin


1934 - 2019
Bobby D. Marlin Obituary
Bobby D. Marlin

Henderson, Kentucky - Bobby D. Marlin, 85, of Henderson, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019.

He was born February 27, 1934 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and resided in Henderson most of his life. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Bobby was a floor covering installer most of his life. He was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Bobby enjoyed playing cards, motorcycles and car races. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Della (Hagan) Marlin, son Jeffrey D. Marlin, parents William and Molly (Preston) Marlin and brother William E. Marlin.

He is survived by his sons Donald Marlin and wife Barbara and Scott Marlin and wife Debbie all of Henderson, four grandchildren, Shane, Kaitlyn, Jesse and Amber, 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Noon Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 5-8PM and Friday 9-11:30 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
