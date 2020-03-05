Resources
Evansville - Bobby G. Harper, 62, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home with his family. He was born to the late Billy and Anne (Lepard) Harper on February 14, 1958 in Wynne, Arkansas.

Bobby was the owner and proprietor of Echo Lanes in Henderson, Kentucky for several years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi (Harris) Harper; children, Andrew, Joseph, Sadie, Rebecca and Eli as well as his brother, Rick Harper of Arkansas.

In honor of Bobby, a potluck wake will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Echo Lanes Bowling Alley in Henderson, Kentucky.

Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
