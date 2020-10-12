1/
Bobby Gene Cunnningham
Bobby Gene Cunnningham

Henderson - Bobby Gene Cunningham, age 65 of Henderson, KY formerly of Uniontown, KY passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home. He was born November 15, 1954 to Alice Jean and Bobby Eugene Cunningham. Bobby was a coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company, worked at Accuride, and most recently, vice-president of AirGas. He served as chairman of the board in the Union County School Board for 18 years. Bobby was a 1972 Union County graduate with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Evansville and a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking, and reading. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Jean Cunningham. Survivors include wife of 35 years Sue Palsgrove Cunningham of Henderson, KY; father Bobby Eugene Cunningham of Morganfield, KY; 5 children Juli Cunningham Wolfe and husband Jody of Madisonville, KY, Jennifer Utley Crosby and husband Blake of Baxley, GA, Jeffrey Utley and wife Jackie of Woodstock, GA, Chris Cunningham and wife Ann of Newburgh, IN, Katie Utley Hampton and husband Ty of Henderson, KY; sister; Melanie Thomas and husband Tim of Morganfield, KY; 18 Grandchildren Lesley, Melinda, Lauren, Dylan, Patrick, Presley, Olivia, Kenadee, Bella, Azlyn, Cash, Sydney, Zander, Louis, Charlotte, Finley, Solomon, and Albert; 1 great granddaughter Adaline; 5 Nieces and Nephews Robyn, Nick, Mandi, Matthew, and Nathan. The memorial service will be 5PM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. The visitation will be 3PM until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com. The memorial service will be available on Facebook Live at 5PM CST via the Whitsell Funeral Home Facebook page.




Published in Union County Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
