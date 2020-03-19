|
|
Bobby Joe Jones, Sr., age 69 of Sturgis, KY passed away peacefully at 3:33PM on Wednesday, March 18, 202 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born to the late Macon Curtis and Carrie Elizabeth Jones on June 23, 1950 in Wedster County. He graduated from Webster Conty High School. He joined the church at an early age and continued his Christian journey at New Salem Baptist Church. Bobby served in the United States Army as an MP from 1967 until 1971. He also served in Vietnam. After returning home he worked in the coal mines, he attended both Henderson and Madisonville Community College. In later years he retired. Bobby Sr. enjoyed travel, cooking, fishing, hunting, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Macon Curtis and Carrie Elizabeth Jones; 3 brothers, Chester Jones, Richard Jones, and Dennis Jones; 1 sister, Linda Jones and a granddaughter, Eric Kimbero.
Survivors include: 3 Sons: Lester Jones of San Antonio, TX, Bobby Jones, Jr. of Evansville, IN, Maynard Jones and wife Vanessa of Evansville, IN; 1 Daughter: Octavia Jones Kimbro of Mt. Juliet, TN; 4 sisters: Rita Jones of Haslit, TX, Carrie Jones of Pullaski, TN, Brenda Bohannon of Indianapolis, IN, Theresa Campbell of Springfield, IL; 3 Brothers: Macon Jones, Jr. of Providence, KY, Jerry Jones of Wheatcroft, KY, Michael Jones of Wheatcroft, KY; 11 Grandchildren; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
The service will be 11AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Salem Baptist Church in Sturgis. Rev. John Harris will MC and Rev. Ronnie Burkins will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8PM on Friday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis and 9AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield with full military rites.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2020