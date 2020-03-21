|
Bobby Maurice Liles, 85, of Corydon, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Methodist Health in Henderson, Kentucky.
He was born in Henderson County, Kentucky, on January 11, 1935. Bobby was a 1953 graduate of Corydon High School, where he was a 4-year starter for both the Pioneers basketball and baseball teams and the all-time leading basketball scorer. He was also a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1954 to 1956. In 1959, Bobby graduated from Delta State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in education and helped lead the basketball team to two NCAA tournament berths. He earned a Master's Degree in education from Western Kentucky University and a Rank I.
Bobby was a math teacher at both Henderson County High School, where he was known as Brother Liles and retired in 1986, and Henderson Community College. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He received the Henderson Community College President's Award in 1996 and was inducted to the Henderson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. Bobby was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
He was known for giving nicknames to family and friends and was a dedicated fan of Kentucky basketball and football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Eufa Whitmore Liles; and one sister, Dottie Liles Dixon and her husband, George.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sue Sauer Liles; two children, Darrell Liles and his wife, Toni, and Melanie Liles Humbert and her husband, Vernon, both of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Whitney Liles Jenkins and her husband, Matt, Jaimie Humbert, and Laurel Humbert-Stock and her husband, Andre; two great-grandchildren, Caden and Caleb Jenkins; nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Private family services will be held. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School.
