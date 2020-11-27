1/
Bobby McFadden
{ "" }
Bobby McFadden

Uniontown, KY - Bobby McFadden age 78 of Uniontown, KY passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital. He was born June 15, 1942 to the late Charles Henry and Ethel Isabell Piper McFadden. He worked at Wal-Mart for several years and retired as a customer service manager. Bobby was an avid UK fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Crouch, Regina Tapp, Martha Fenwick, and Gladys Mattingly; his brothers, Tom and Dan McFadden. Survivors include, brother, Rev. Hebert McFadden and wife Ann of Clarksville, TN. Due to current COVID-19 public health restrictions, the service will be private. The burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.




Published in Union County Advocate from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2020.
