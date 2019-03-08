|
Bobby G. Phelps
Henderson Ky
Bobby G. Phelps,71 passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center surrounded by his family.
Bobby was born in Ohio County to the late Gobel and Bulah (Garner) Phelps on June 23, 1947.
He was a Logger and was a member of Gillyville Community Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by one son Robert Phelps; one grandson Kameron Phelps and his siblings Beutress Embry, William Lee Phelps, Billy Joe Phelps and James Ray Phelps.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Virginia Phelps; his children Cindy Phelps, Billy Phelps (Marnie) and James Phelps; siblings Mary White, Judy Brooks and Glen Phelps; grandchildren Daniel Phelps, Korey Phelps, Courtney Hancock, Kaitlyn Phelps and Dillion Phelps; one great grandchild Logan Hancock; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 4:00 P.M Saturday March 09, 2019 at Gillyville Community Church. Bro. Tony Embry will officiate.
Tomblinson Funeral home in Henderson is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 8, 2019