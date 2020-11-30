Bobby Ray "Snag" Nally
Smith Mills - Bobby Ray (Snag) Nally 80, of Smith Mills, KY passed away Saturday November 28, 2020. He was of the Methodist faith, who was an avid fisherman, loved hunting, playing sports, and watching hummingbirds and finches. He was retired from Big Rivers Electric. He was preceded in death by 2 sons; Mark and James Nally. Survivors include his wife Donna Sellars Nally of Smith Mills, KY; 2 sons Chris (Michelle) Nally of Henderson, KY, Jeff (Lori) Nally of Robards, KY; 2 daughters; Debbie (Greg) LaRue of Smith Mills, KY, Missy (Mike) Dyer of Dawson Springs, KY; a special friend Roy Lee Luck of Corydon, KY; 1 brother Don Nally of Henderson, KY, 1 sister Sheila Cheatham of Evansville, IN; 8 grandchildren; Josh (Candace) Nally, Matthew (Amanda) LaRue, Jacob Nally, Emily (Stevie) Hagan, Mindy Dyer, Kristin Nally, Mason Watson and Hunter Dyer; 11 Great grandchildren; Brennen, Dylan, Crosby, Cayden, Brayden, Liam, Wells, Lane, Makenna, Tyson and Gracie Mae; several nieces and nephews. Private family funeral services will be held at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY with burial at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Rev Garry Polston will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dennis Ranes, Josh Nally, Dylan LaRue, Brennen Stone, Hunter Dyer, Jacob Nally and Roy Lee Luck will be an honorary pallbearer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to KODA- Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates 10160 Linn Station Rd. Louisville, KY 40223 or St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com