Bobby Wayne Talley
Codydon, KY
Bobby Wayne Talley, 84, of Corydon passed away at 3:05 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Baptist Health of Madisonville.
Bobby was born in Waverly on December 3, 1934 to the late Sherman and Ethel May (Jenkins) Talley. He was a retired truck driver from Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson. He was a Mason and member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Smith Mills. Bobby was a member of the Kentucky Traveler's Motorcycle Club and loved riding motorcycles and line dancing with his wife of 61 years, the late Barbara J. "Ace" (Courtney) Talley.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Walters and Wanda Haralson.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Talley Madden (Eddie) of Little Dixie; sons, Dwayne Talley (Cathy) of Cadiz, Darrell Talley (Deana) of Henderson and Danny Talley (Angie) of Little Dixie; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 – 7 PM on Friday, May 10 and from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, May 11. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Talley, Geoff Madden, Derek Talley, Aaron Talley, Sam Talley and Landon Talley. Honorary pallbearers are Angela Talley, Rachel Talley, Courtney Talley, Jennifer Madden and great grandchildren.
Published in The Gleaner on May 9, 2019