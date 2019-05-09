Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Talley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Talley


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Talley Obituary
Bobby Wayne Talley

Codydon, KY

Bobby Wayne Talley, 84, of Corydon passed away at 3:05 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Baptist Health of Madisonville.

Bobby was born in Waverly on December 3, 1934 to the late Sherman and Ethel May (Jenkins) Talley. He was a retired truck driver from Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson. He was a Mason and member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Smith Mills. Bobby was a member of the Kentucky Traveler's Motorcycle Club and loved riding motorcycles and line dancing with his wife of 61 years, the late Barbara J. "Ace" (Courtney) Talley.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Walters and Wanda Haralson.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Talley Madden (Eddie) of Little Dixie; sons, Dwayne Talley (Cathy) of Cadiz, Darrell Talley (Deana) of Henderson and Danny Talley (Angie) of Little Dixie; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be from 3 – 7 PM on Friday, May 10 and from 11 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, May 11. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jason Talley, Geoff Madden, Derek Talley, Aaron Talley, Sam Talley and Landon Talley. Honorary pallbearers are Angela Talley, Rachel Talley, Courtney Talley, Jennifer Madden and great grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now